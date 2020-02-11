AZ Democrat Senators: Register or Surrender ‘Assault Weapons’

Democrats in the Arizona Senate are pushing legislation that requires “assault weapons” throughout the state to be registered or surrendered.

The legislation, SB 1625, also provides the third option of rendering the firearm inoperable.

Moreover, the text of SB 1625 makes clear that the legislation ends not simply the ownership of “assault weapons,” but the manufacture of said firearms as well. An exception for manufacturing is provided for those making guns for police or military – READ MORE

