Dennis Rodman: Trump Can Make A Deal With Kim Jong Un

Former basketball star Dennis Rodman and celebrity liaison to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un believes that Kim and President Donald Trump may strike up a deal sometime in the near future.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends,” Rodman predicted that President Trump would make a deal with Kim despite the fact that peace talks collapsed in Vietnam and issued an even bolder prediction: The North Korean dictator would visit America.

“I think he can ,” Rodman said, as reported by Fox News. “I think the fact that people better watch out for this: Kim Jong Un will be in America in 18 to 24 months. I guarantee it.”

When co-host Brian Kilmeade asked if this visit from Kim Jong Un would be an actual state visit, Rodman replied, “He’s coming to do one thing, to visit America.” – READ MORE