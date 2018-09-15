Chinese ‘X-Men’ & ‘Iron Man’ Star ‘Vanishes’ Amid Government’s Culture Crackdown

An A-list actress Reuters describes as “China’s equivalent of Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence,” Bingbing Fan, has “vanished” after dropping off the radar in June.

The mysterious disappearance of the actress, 36, who has appeared in over 50 films, including “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “Iron Man 3,” comes amid the Chinese government’s crackdown on pop culture, particularly its exploding movie industry, and reports that Fan was “involved in a probe into tax evasion in the film industry.”

Reuters reports that its attempts to learn her whereabouts have come up empty:

Reuters was unable to contact Fan. Calls to her agent went unanswered. When asked about Fan, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry replied: “Do you think this is a question of diplomacy?” The Beijing Public Security Bureau declined to comment.

The context of her "vanishing act" is raising suspicions that the Chinese government is involved, as the communist regime "is tightening the reins on popular culture, looking to stamp out behavior seen as going against the ruling Communist Party's ideological line and co-opting movie stars, pop bands and online celebrities to endorse socialist values," Reuters notes.