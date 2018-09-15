    True Pundit

    NBC REPORTER: FEINSTEIN’S KAVANAUGH LETTER IS LIKE ‘THE DEEP STATE’ (VIDEO)

    NBC reporter Jon Allen said that Democrats are giving credence to President Donald Trump’s claims of a “deep state” with their new Kavanaugh letter.

    California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Thursday that she had received a letter containing allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Feinstein said she forwarded the anonymous claims to authorities. – READ MORE

     

