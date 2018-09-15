Cynthia Nixon camp partially blames high turnout for loss

Progressive activist Cynthia Nixon on Thursday night lamented high voter turnout as a result of spending from her opponent New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who easily defeated her in the state’s Democratic gubernatorial primary.

In a memo sent to reporters as polls closed, Nixon’s campaign sought to justify their candidate’s performance while blaming high voter turnout advocated by Cuomo as one reason she fell so far behind the incumbent Democrat.

Nixon’s team cited what they called an “unconscionable influx in spending” from Cuomo’s campaign, labor unions and the state Democratic Party, which Cuomo helps fund and which sent mailers critical of Nixon to voters across the state.

"The result of this unconscionable influx in spending is that turnout is extremely high throughout the state today," Nixon's team wrote in the memo. "This is likely due to two factors: tens of millions of dollars in advertisements from Andrew Cuomo pushing voters to the polls; and a desire on the part of prime Democratic voters to send a message to [President] Trump for the first time since his election."