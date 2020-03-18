Chinese Media: ‘Racist’ for Trump to Call Virus from China ‘Chinese Virus’

The Communist Party of China, through its foreign ministry and propaganda arms, vocally objected on Tuesday to President Donald Trump referring to the Chinese coronavirus, originating in the central city of Wuhan, as “the Chinese Virus,” claiming that doing so was “racist.”

Trump used the term in a series of messages on Twitter – a medium the Communist Party has banned Chinese people from using – announcing measures to support the U.S. economy while most businesses are forced to shut down to prevent the virus from spreading. The Wuhan virus is believed to be highly contagious and can be deadly in older people and people with pre-existing conditions, causing fatal pneumonia.

“The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus,” Trump said. “We will be stronger than ever before!”

The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

The most recent study on the origins of the virus identified the first human diagnosis of infection to have occurred in Wuhan on November 17, 2019. China made its discovery of a new coronavirus public on January 20, 2020. In the two months before that announcement, Communist Party officials in Wuhan allowed mass gatherings and organized at least one attempt at holding the world’s largest banquet, inviting 130,000 people to sit and eat in close quarters. – READ MORE

