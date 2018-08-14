Disgraceful: NYT Has to Erase ‘Racist’ Tweet Days After Hiring Wildly Racist Editor

Several weeks ago — although it feels like months given the turnover in the news cycle — The New York Times hired Sarah Jeong, best known as the senior writer with The Verge, as a member of The Times editorial board.

The move made sense at first: Jeong is a highly educated journalist with a background of producing interesting (if slanted) pieces. Unfortunately, someone dug through her social media past and found that she was not only a vexatious troll, but also a vociferous opponent of a certain race the left currently likes euphemizing as “wypipo.”

Jeong is still firmly ensconced on the editorial board and the only debate left is over whether her racist tweets could be “contextualized.” (Spoiler alert: Of course they can, she’s a liberal.) Nevertheless, having dodged a bullet and only suffered a minor public relations graze, you would think the folks at 620 Eighth Ave. would be slightly more careful about issues of race for the next few weeks or so.

As you can see on the left, the original tweet noted that it was “rare to see black and Latino students excel in math. These kids are changing that.” – READ MORE