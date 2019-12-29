Dems Reportedly So Spooked by Durham They’re Demanding He Resign

Congressional Democrats who fear Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham may be conducting a partisan investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into Russian meddling in U.S. elections are calling on him to resign.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) has written Attorney General William Barr and Durham, saying “neither of you possess the integrity necessary to serve in the Department of Justice.”

Signed by 10 of Johnson’s House Democratic colleagues — but none from Connecticut — the letter is not unique.

In May, for instance, Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Barr should “probably resign” because, the senator said, the attorney general had misled the public about the conclusions of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian meddling.

[…]

The letter — signed by Johnson, Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), William Lacy Clay (D-Mo.), Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), and five other progressive Democrats — said Barr and Durham should be ousted because they “inappropriately interfered in independent Department of Justice investigations and intentionally used (their) positions to mislead the American public in defense of President Donald J. Trump.”

The letter was prompted by the response of Durham and Barr to Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s recently issued report on his own investigation of the origins of the Russia probe. Both men issued statements critical of Horowitz’s report.

Durham's statement was opaque, saying "based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report's conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened."