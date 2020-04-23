LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 4.24.20

There is also a full video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Virus pushes US unemployment toward highest since Depression: 5 Weeks, 26 Million Claims – Unemployment in the U.S. has swelled to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with 1 in 6 American workers thrown out of a job by the coronavirus.

More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, the government said Thursday. In all, roughly 26 million people — more than the population of the six biggest U.S. cities combined — have now filed for jobless aid in five weeks, an epic collapse that has raised the stakes in the debate over how and when to lift the state-ordered stay-at-home restrictions that have closed factories and other businesses from coast to coast. – READ MORE

Another Big Meat Plant Shutters With U.S. on Brink of Shortages – Another huge meat plant has been closed indefinitely in the U.S., with experts saying the country is just weeks away from shortages.

Tyson Foods Inc. said Thursday it was shutting its beef facility in Pasco, Washington, while team members undergo testing for Covid-19. That’s adding to an avalanche of news that’s hit in just the past day. Tyson closed two of its key pork plants. Case counts continued to mount, including in Canada, where industry groups are saying they’ll probably hold back some of what’s usually exported to the U.S. Meanwhile, the head of JBS SA, the world’s top meat producer, warned of shortfalls. – READ MORE

The Meat Number That Makes Even Naysayers Worry About Shortages – The U.S. is edging closer to possible meat shortages with another major plant taken off line.

About a quarter of American pork production and 10% of beef output has now been shuttered, according to the United Food & Commercial Workers, which estimates that 13 U.S. plants are down. – READ MORE

American billionaires have gotten $280 billion richer since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – Though the coronavirus itself may not discriminate in terms of who can be infected, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from a great equalizer. In the same month that 22 million Americans lost their jobs, the American billionaire class’s total wealth increased about 10%—or $282 billion more than it was at the beginning of March. They now have a combined net worth of $3.229 trillion.

The initial stock market crash may have dented some net worths at first—for instance, that of Jeff Bezos, which dropped down to a mere $105 billion on March 12. But his riches have rebounded: As of April 15, his net worth has increased by $25 billion. Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom, was one of the few to see an increase in net worth even as the markets crashed, and he’s now up $2.58 billion. – READ MORE

Amazon sued for ‘price gouging as cost of essential items soared by up to 1,000%’ during coronavirus pandemic – In documents filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, Amazon.com Inc is accused of “unlawful price increases during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

California’s Unfair Competition Law prohibits raising the price of some consumer goods and services by more than 10 per cent after an emergency has been declared. – READ MORE

Cuomo to struggling unemployed: ‘You want to go to work? Go take a job as an essential worker’ (VIDEO) –

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was asked Wednesday for his response to unemployed New Yorkers protesting against the state’s coronavirus lockdown, and he suggested those who are struggling to pay their bills should “go take a job as an essential worker.” – READ MORE

‘Constitutionalist sheriffs’ won’t enforce coronavirus restrictions – In Snohomish County, Washington, Sheriff Adam Fortney is refusing to enforce the governor’s stay-at-home order. He claims the order “intrudes on our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” On April 22, he told constituents via a Facebook post that “along with other elected Sheriffs around our state, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office will not be enforcing an order preventing religious freedoms or constitutional rights.”

These Washington sheriffs are far from alone. They’re part of a nationwide group of sheriffs who feel beholden to no one but their voters. As they have on issues such as immigration and gun regulations, they will lead rebellions against higher levels of government – in this case, undermining public health efforts in the name of their interpretation of the U.S. Constitution. Here’s how. – READ MORE

Las Vegas mayor wants to reopen the city, offered to be ‘a control group’ (VIDEO) – The mayor of Las Vegas is all in on reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a contentious CNN interview Wednesday, Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she wants to get Sin City back to work — and that she offered it as a “control group” in lifting lockdown restrictions for the country. – READ MORE

Nearly all NY coronavirus patients suffered underlying health issue, study finds – A new study by a medical journal revealed that most of the people in New York City who were hospitalized due to coronavirus had one or more underlying health issues.

Health records from 5,700 patients hospitalized within the Northwell Health system — which housed the most patients in the country throughout the pandemic — showed that 94 percent of patients had more than one disease other than COVID-19, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). – READ MORE

‘Where are the strokes and the heart attacks?’ Doctors worry as patients avoid ERs – Before the coronavirus hit, tens of thousands of people across the state sought emergency help each day. But in the weeks since the virus began its spread throughout the U.S., those numbers have plummeted by a third to a half, according to physicians overseeing emergency departments in hospitals across Los Angeles County and elsewhere in California.

The steep decline comes amid drastic measures hospitals have put in place to prepare for what health officials fear could be a wave of patients infected by the coronavirus like the ones that have overwhelmed hospitals in New York City and elsewhere. – READ MORE

Bill Gates Continues To Push ‘Immunity Passports’ And Tech-Enabled Surveillance State To Combat COVID – Bill Gates has inserted himself into the national dialogue as a self-proclaimed coronavirus sage who will lead the world out of dark times through a digitally-assisted brave new world of testing, contact tracing, and of course – a vaccine.

Of course, some of this might not be such a bad idea if it wasn’t coming from Gates, who’s written an op-ed in the Washington Post to elaborate on his thoughts – which makes the whole thing seem even more nefarious. – READ MORE

UFCW: Pork Industry Exploits Coronavirus to Destroy American Jobs, Fatten Profits Union Representing 30,000 Pork Workers Slams Pork Industry Effort to Manipulate Outbreak, Push Americans Out of Jobs, and Further Weaken Economy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union condemned a new effort by the National Pork Producers Council to exploit the coronavirus outbreak to cut jobs for American workers through a needless expansion of the U.S. guest worker program. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --