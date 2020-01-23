China Jails University Of Minnesota Student Over Tweets Mocking Dictator Xi Jinping

Communist China has arrested and sentenced a University of Minnesota student to six months of prison over tweets that he posted while he was in the United States of communist dictator Xi Jinping, which were deemed to be derogatory.

“According to an official court document dated Nov. 5, 2019, Chinese police detained 20-year-old Luo Daiqing in July 2019 in Wuhan, his hometown, where the liberal arts major had returned after the end of the spring semester,” Axios reported. “The court document says that ‘in September and October 2018, while he was studying at the University of Minnesota,’ Luo ‘used his Twitter account to post more than 40 comments denigrating a national leader’s image and indecent pictures,’ which ‘created a negative social impact.’”

Luo was sentenced to six months in prison in November.

Axios noted that the case represented a “dramatic escalation of the Chinese government’s attempts to shut down free speech abroad, and a global expansion of a Chinese police campaign a year ago to track down Twitter users in China who posted content critical of the Chinese government. – READ MORE