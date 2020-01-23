George Conway Says Impeachment Trial Is a ‘Day of Reckoning’ for GOP (VIDEO)

Republican lawyer George Conway blasted Senate Republicans for their handling of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Conway, he was “deeply saddened” by the way the Republican majority was handling the trial. He also said the trial is a “very specific day of reckoning” for the party.

“I’m deeply saddened. It’s very upsetting. And this is a moment of reckoning not just for the country, and for the rule of law, and for the Constitution. It’s a very specific day of reckoning for the Republican senators who took this oath — and the Republican Party generally.”

"Are they going to stand for lies Instead of truth? Are they going to stand for gaslighting instead of reality? Are they going to just do the bidding of this one man, and put his interests over those of the country?" Conway asked.