Adam Schiff Panics, Says Calling Hunter Biden To Testify In Senate An ‘Abuse’ Of The Process

Rep. Adam Schiff issed a strongly worded statement to CBS News Tuesday night, condemning Republicans proposing a “witness trade deal” that would have former White House national security advisor, John Bolton, testify in President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, if former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, was also called to the stand.

Schiff blasted the suggestion, calling it an “abuse” of the process, even though his fellow Democrats have been pushing the idea of inviting further witnesses to give testimony in the Senate.

“It would certainly be fair for the president and his team to be able to call witnesses that can provide material information on the charges. It would not be appropriate for the president to seek to call witnesses merely to try to perpetuate the same smear campaign that was foiled when his plot was discovered,” Schiff, who is one of the House Democrats charged with “managing” the prosecution.

“Hunter Biden, for example, can’t tell us anything about whether the president withheld military aid, whether he withheld that aid to coerce Ukraine to conduct political investigations,” Schiff railed. “Or why he wouldn’t meet with the president of Ukraine.” – READ MORE