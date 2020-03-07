New study says children are suffering scary nightmares and losing sleep over climate change

Children are losing sleep and having nightmares over climate change, according to a new study cited by the Independent.

BBC Newsround conducted a survey on 2,000 children ages 8 to 16 to determine their thoughts around “eco-anxiety.”

The survey found that 80% of children surveyed said the issue of climate change was important to them. Additionally, 73% of children surveyed added that they experience worry over climate change — 22% of those revealed that they are “very worried.”

The outlet reported that 58% of children surveyed are concerned that climate change will impact them personally, and 19% of children admitted that they had nightmares over the climate crisis. And 17% of the children surveyed added that they have been so bothered by climate change that the very idea has disrupted their regular patterns of eating and sleeping

A whopping 41% of children surveyed also said they don’t believe adults in roles of responsibility are doing what they should to quash climate change and its effects on the planet. – READ MORE

