China Deploys 40 Mobile Incinerators To Wuhan: Report

While China has come under fire over claims that they are grossly underreporting coronavirus figures, Chinese media is reporting that 40 industrial incinerators have been deployed to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak which has officially killed more than 2,000 people – mostly in China.

The incinerators, typically used to dispose of animal carcasses, are now being used to handle ‘medical waste,’ according to NTD and relayed by the Daily Star. Sources quoted in the Chinese media reports have raised obvious questions as to whether they are (or will be) used to dispose of human remains.

According to the reports, the mobile incinerators are able to destroy up to five tons of waste per day – burning a load in as little as two seconds. The units are reportedly the size of a 20-foot standard shipping container and have a volume of 30 cubic meters – and are able to crush solid waste, incinerate it, and then ‘purify the smoke.’

The Chinese military is said to have tested the units in Golmud, Quinghai in January before they were sanctioned for use. Large trucks have been reportedly spotted transporting the incinerators into Wuhan. – READ MORE

