Bloomberg Brags About Coal Plant Closures, Likely Put Thousands Out of Work (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday evening bragged about his philanthropic targeting of American coal-fired plants, closures which likely led to thousands of lost jobs.

Asked by debate moderator Jon Ralston about how he would stop the expansion of coal, Bloomberg began by touting his privately funded efforts to close coal-fired plants across the United States.

“Already we’ve closed 304 out of the 530 coal-fired power plants in the United States, and we’ve closed 80 out of the 200 or 300 that are in Europe, Bloomberg philanthropies working with the Sierra Club,” Bloomberg said. “That’s one of the things you do.” – READ MORE

