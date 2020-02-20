Mysterious group protests Dem debate by unleashing pigeons wearing MAGA hats (VIDEO)

An anonymous group claimed it was behind the release of pigeons over the city of Las Vegas that are wearing MAGA hats and — in at least one case — a wig that resembles President Trump‘s hair.

The group, calling itself Pigeons United To Interfere Now, or P.U.T.I.N., called it an “aerial protest” of Wednesday night’s Democratic debate, local Fox affiliate KVVU reported. They also released a video of birds wearing the headgear, with a voiceover of dialogue from the Alfred Hitchcock film “The Birds.”

“I mean, birds don’t just go around attacking people without no reason,” one of the lines says, with several birds wearing tiny red hats that say “Make America Great Again” perched ominously. – READ MORE

