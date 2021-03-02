China Denies Forcing US Diplomats To Do Anal COVID-19 Tests

In what’s no doubt the first such diplomatic controversy in history – and perhaps also the most bizarre – the US State Department recently complained publicly over allegations China’s Foreign Ministry forced some US diplomatic personnel traveling to Beijing to undergo an anal test for COVID-19 in order to enter the country.

“The State Department never agreed to this kind of testing and protested directly to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when we learned that some staff were subject to it,” a state department spokesperson said in a Wednesday statement.

In response to the alleged anal intrusions, the US State Department announced that it’s “committed to guaranteeing the safety and security of American diplomats and their families while preserving their dignity, consistent with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as well as other relevant diplomatic law provisions.”

The US statement followed by saying Beijing informed American officials subsequently that the anal test was given “in error”.

But China is now vehemently denying the incident ever took place. In its daily press briefing the foreign ministry addressed the charge on Thursday, with spokesperson Zhao Lijian telling reporters that “China has never asked U.S. diplomats in China to go through anal swab tests.” – READ MORE

