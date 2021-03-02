Rioters Smash Windows, Force Businesses To Board Up In Downtown Portland

Suspected members of Antifa demonstrated against President Joe Biden overnight in Portland, Oregon, forcing businesses to board up their windows and doors to protect against vandalism.

Around 150 “anti-ICE” (Immigrations and Customs Enforcement) protesters marched through downtown Portland on Saturday night — a continuation of ongoing protests against the Biden administration’s decision to continue deporting some migrants under the Trump administration’s “public safety” rules, and news, which broke last week, of a detention facility for children opening on the United States-Mexico border.

Fox News reports that Saturday night’s demonstration, though, was the largest “in weeks.”

“Around 150 people marched through Portland’s Pearl District in what’s called a ‘direct action’ event, smashing windows of businesses like Starbucks, Chipotle, Umpqua Bank, and Urban Pantry and tagging them with graffiti, KION-TV in Portland reported,” according to Fox.

Although coverage of ongoing unrest in Portland has largely dropped off, the far-left protests have not abated. On the day President Joe Biden was inaugurated, suspected “anti-fascists” vandalized the city’s Democratic party headquarters, and just last month, Federal agents were called in to defend an ICE facility there. They tangled with rioters and, eventually, were forced to deploy non-lethal means of crowd control, including tear gas.- READ MORE

