As Lumber Prices Hit Record High, Homebuilders Urge Biden To Intervene

Lumber prices have hit $1,000 per thousand board feet, an all-time high, according to data from Random Lengths. That’s double the price from three months ago.

“Price increases—some to record-setting levels—and long delivery delays are causing hardships for construction firms that are also experiencing challenges in completing projects with crews limited by illness or new work site procedures resulting from the pandemic,” the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) wrote in a release.

“The extreme price increases, as reflected in today’s producer price index report and other sources, are harming contractors on existing projects and making it difficult to bid new work at a profitable level,” said Ken Simonson, the association’s chief economist. “While contractors have kept bids nearly flat until now, project owners and budget officials should anticipate the prospect that contractors will have to pass along their higher costs in upcoming bids.”

The AGC has joined the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) in urging intervention from President Biden.

“AGC believes the White House can play a constructive role in mitigating this growing threat to multifamily housing and other construction sectors by urging domestic lumber producers to ramp up production to ease growing shortages and making it a priority to work with Canada on a new softwood lumber agreement,” the AGC wrote in a letter. – READ MORE

