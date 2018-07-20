Disney Fires Trump-Hating James Gunn — Guardians of Galaxy Director — For Pedophelia-Laced Comments

“JAMES GUNN has reportedly been removed as director of the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY franchise following old tweets that have come to light. Developing…” — Jeff Sneider

It’s alway the loudest folks who have the most to hide.

Without fail.

This story is developing.

#JamesGunn was to have been part of Sony’s Hall H panel today at #SDCC but insiders say he is no longer attending. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) July 20, 2018

BREAKING: JAMES GUNN has reportedly been removed as director of the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY franchise following old tweets that have come to light. Developing… — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) July 20, 2018

Official statement from Disney on James Gunn. pic.twitter.com/bJ2KIqMy0M — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) July 20, 2018

