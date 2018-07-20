Entertainment Security
Disney Fires Trump-Hating James Gunn — Guardians of Galaxy Director — For Pedophelia-Laced Comments
“JAMES GUNN has reportedly been removed as director of the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY franchise following old tweets that have come to light. Developing…” — Jeff Sneider
It’s alway the loudest folks who have the most to hide.
Without fail.
This story is developing.
#JamesGunn was to have been part of Sony’s Hall H panel today at #SDCC but insiders say he is no longer attending.
BREAKING: JAMES GUNN has reportedly been removed as director of the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY franchise following old tweets that have come to light. Developing…
Official statement from Disney on James Gunn. pic.twitter.com/bJ2KIqMy0M
