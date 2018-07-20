True Pundit

Disney Fires Trump-Hating James Gunn — Guardians of Galaxy Director — For Pedophelia-Laced Comments

“JAMES GUNN has reportedly been removed as director of the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY franchise following old tweets that have come to light. Developing…” — Jeff Sneider

It’s alway the loudest folks who have the most to hide.

Without fail.

This story is developing.

