Child Rapist and Domestic Abuser Evade ICE Arrest of 115 Illegal Aliens in Southern California

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation officers spent three days arresting 115 immigration law violators in southern California, but some targeted for arrest remain at large.

ICE listed two foreign citizens who remain at large. Both had been previously removed and are citizens of Mexico. One was previously convicted of statutory rape and the other is a known street gang member who was previously convicted of domestic violence.

One citizen of Kazakhstan and two Mexican nationals were specifically identified in the ICE release as among the 115 arrested.

“Depending on the alien’s criminal history, an alien who illegally reenters the United States, after having been previously removed, has committed a felony punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison,” according to the ICE release. Fifty of those arrested are convicted criminals. ICE made 108 of the arrests in San Diego County. The remaining seven were arrested in Imperial County. – READ MORE

