Rand Paul denounces ‘disgraceful’ ex-CIA chief Brennan over anti-Trump tirade

Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul on Sunday blasted former CIA Director John Brennan for suggesting that President Trump will be remembered as a “disgraced demagogue,” saying that Brennan spying on Americans while running the agency was disgraceful.

“This man had the power to search every American’s records without a warrant,” Paul tweeted Sunday. “What’s disgraceful is attacking the Bill of Rights and the freedom of every American.”

Paul’s professional dislike for Brennan is epic and goes back years.

In 2013, he staged a historic, 13-hour filibuster on the Senate floor to block President Barack Obama’s nomination of Brennan to lead the CIA, demanding answers to such concerns as whether the administration would execute a drone strike on an American on U.S. soil.

This man had the power to search every American’s records without a warrant. What’s disgraceful is attacking the Bill of Rights and the freedom of every American. https://t.co/l0cORowhKP — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 18, 2018

Then, 18 months later, Paul joined in a bipartisan call to have Brennan removed as the CIA chief, following revelations that the agency had spied on Senate Intelligence Committee staffers.

