Federal Election Commission launches investigative probe into the NRA — here’s why

The Federal Election Commission has launched a preliminary investigation into the National Rifle Association to determine whether the pro-Second Amendment organization received illegal contributions from Russian entities intended to benefit the Trump campaign in 2016.

According to Politico, the probe was launched in part after a liberal advocacy group, American Democracy Legal Fund, filed a complaint urging the FEC to investigate potential links between the NRA, campaign contributions to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russian entities, including at least one person with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The NRA and its lobbying-arm, the Institute for Legislative Action, together spent $30 million to support Trump in 2016.

The FEC’s probe will likely require the NRA to turn over “closely guarded internal documents and campaign finance records,” according to Politico. From there, depending on what lawyers discover, the FEC could impose fines, launch a full-blown investigation or make a criminal referral to the Department of Justice, sources said. – READ MORE

