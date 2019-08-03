RedforEd Activists from Chicago Teachers Union Go to Venezuela in Support of Maduro’s Socialist Regime

A four member delegation from the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU), all active supporters of the #RedforEd movement, traveled to Venezuela earlier this month to provide support for the socialist regime of Nicolas Maduro.
The delegation consisted of Richard Berg, a former Teamsters Union official who currently works for the CTU, and “rank and file” CTU strike captains Sarah Chambers, Fabiana Mariel, and V Voeta Vargas, according to press reports.
Berg confirmed he was a member of the CTU delegation that made the Venezuela trip in this tweet last week:
Chambers tweeted on July 27 that she was honored to be on the same stage as the grandson of Nelson Mandela at a rally in Venezuela, apparently held that same day – READ MORE