Nikki Haley Riffs on De Blasio at Gala: ‘I Got His Drink By Mistake, There’s No ICE’

Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley riffed on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and other politicians at the annual Al Smith Dinner — benefiting Catholic charities.

Haley turned to de Blasio, who was seated near his fellow Democrat Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, and reminded him that she has “diplomatic immunity” as a member of the United Nations delegation.

“You’re familiar with diplomatic immunity,” she told de Blasio. “It’s an exemption from prosecution — but as [you] call it, a “sanctuary city.”

De Blasio has been critical of President Trump’s crackdown on sanctuary policies, and has in the past called for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Continuing on that theme, Haley picked up her water glass to show the audience.

“Oh look, I got the mayor’s drink by mistake — there’s no ICE,” Haley said. – READ MORE