Chick-fil-A employee climbs down storm drain to retrieve customer’s phone: ‘One awesome guy’

Chick-fil-A has been voted America’s favorite, cleanest and most polite fast-food chain — and now, it might have clinched another victory as the most helpful.

Shauna Hall was visiting the restaurant in Stafford, Va., last week with her son, but as soon as Hall got out of her van, she dropped her iPhone into a storm drain

Hall said she was especially upset because she “just paid off” the phone, and purchased a new Otterbox phone case only days before. “After a moment of my freakin mind, I lay on the ground, placing my head best I can between my van and the drain, looking into the dark abyss to see if by any chance it has landed somewhere I can reach,” she wrote on Facebook. “Of course it not.”

Despite wanting to “puke and cry,” Hall managed to go in and ask a manager for help. The manager was friendly, she said, but not sure how to assist. That’s when another employee, Seth, volunteered to use a “grab-stick and a mirror” to try to locate the phone and pull it out.

Seth was unable to find it, however, and the pair soon realized Hall’s worst fears were confirmed – the phone had fallen down the actual drainage hole. – READ MORE