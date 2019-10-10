Jon Voight declares Democrats don’t ‘represent America anymore,’ Trump will win 2020 election

Actor Jon Voight declared in a recent interview that Democrats no longer represent America and that Donald Trump will win the election in 2020.

The 80-year-old actor, who has previously made it clear that he’s a Trump-supporting Republican, gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of daughter Angelina Jolie’s film, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” He not only sounded off on his support for the president but noted that the Democrats have lost their way in modern politics.

“I’m a big supporter of our president, and I feel that what has happened with the Democratic party is something that I’d never thought I’d see happen. This is not the Democratic party of John Kennedy, who I was in support of,” Voight told the outlet. “They had many heroes in the Democratic party. They have no heroes today. There’s a lot of slander and name-calling and lying that’s going on and passing itself off as news. This is my opinion. That’s where I stand and I don’t like it. Somebody has to stand up and say that and punch back at that nonsense. This is not America. The Democratic Party doesn’t represent America anymore.”

Voight previously defended Trump against impeachment, declaring Democratic lawmakers a “disgrace.” He echoed those sentiments at the “Maleficent” premiere.

“Donald Trump is going to win the presidency once again and this is going to be proven to be nonsense just as the two years with and millions of dollars wasted and has taken those people in the House who are Democrats away from doing the business of the people,” he opined. – READ MORE