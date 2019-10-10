Report: FBI Had An ‘Oh S—’ Moment When They Discovered Hillary Clinton’s Emails On Anthony Weiner’s Laptop

A new book alleges FBI agents looking into former Rep. Anthony Weiner’s (D-NY) messages to underage girls had an “oh s***” moment when they discovered thousands of Hillary Clinton’s private emails on the device.

The New York Post reported that the moment is included in a new book from journalist James B. Stewart, “Deep State: Trump, the FBI, and the Rule of Law.” From the Post:

Within hours of the Sept. 26, 2016, search warrant, FBI technicians noticed there were 340,000 emails on the laptop between Clinton and her top aide, Weiner’s wife Huma Abedin — many of them from domain addresses such as “hillaryclinton.com” and “state.gov.”

At an FBI briefing later that week, one participant said the revelation was like “dropping a bomb in the middle of the meeting.”

But the discovery fell through the cracks because top FBI officials were “overwhelmed” by the Russia probe, Stewart wrote.

A determined New York FBI agent was “scared” by what he had found and pressed his superiors to finish the job.

“I’m telling you that we have potentially ten times the volume that Director Comey said we had on the record,” the agent recounted to Stewart. “Why isn’t anybody here?”

The email revelation came the month before the 2016 election, prompting then-FBI Director James Comey (who famously held a press conference laying out all of Clinton's crimes but saying the FBI was declining to charge her) to reopen the investigation into her private email server.