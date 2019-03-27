Chicago Tribune Unloads On Controversial Prosecutor For ‘Indefensible’ Action On Smollett Charges

After her office shocked the country by suddenly dropping all felony charges against former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett and sealing all records of the case, Chicago State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her office have officially lost the confidence of the Chicago police, the Democratic Chicago mayor, and now the editors of the city’s revered paper, the Chicago Tribune.

In a stunning development Tuesday, Foxx’s office abruptly announced that they were dropping all charges against Smollett and burying the case. “After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollet’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution,” Foxx’s office announced without any prior warning to police or the mayor Tuesday.

The actions of Foxx’s office, said the editors of the Chicago Tribune in an editorial Tuesday, are simply “indefensible.”

"After State's Attorney Kim Foxx makes errors of judgment that lead her to recuse herself, after Chicago detectives expend thousands of man hours doing meticulous work, after police Superintendent Eddie Johnson excoriates Smollett publicly for dragging the city's name through the mud, after Foxx's prosecutors take the case before a grand jury, after the grand jurors indictSmolletton 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct … after all that, Cook County prosecutors shock Chicagoans and the rest of the country on Tuesday with news that they're dropping all charges against Smollett," the paper's editors write. "That is, Foxx's office essentially says: Never mind. No big deal. Move along."