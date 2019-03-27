MSNBC’s Ratings Crumble After Mueller Investigation Ends

The network that saw its rating climb while wildly speculating about President Donald Trump’s downfall has fallen after the special counsel’s report was dropped and no further indictments were recommended.

MSNBC saw a swift decline in ratings Monday night after Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings, according to the Daily Beast.

“ Maddow, who has consistently vied for the first or second top-rated cable news program, was sixth on Monday evening, down almost 500,000 total viewers from the previous Monday, as was MSNBC’s second top-rated program in primetime, ‘The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell,’” the outlet reported.

MSNBC, along with parent company NBC, CNN, and other legacy media outlets and newspapers, hyped the special counsel’s investigation for two years, leading their viewers to believe the president of the United States had committed treason and colluded with the Russian government to steal the 2016 election. That narrative played well with their liberal audiences, who were still bitter that preferred candidate Hillary Clinton did not win in 2016. – READ MORE