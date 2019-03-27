Trump orders agencies to prepare for potential EMP attacks

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday ordering federal agencies to take steps to protect the country from potential electromagnetic pulses.

The order calls on federal agencies to coordinate in preparations to prevent and react to an electronic pulse, or EMP, which is a blast of electromagnetic energy that can damage the U.S. electric grid and other infrastructure.

“Today’s Executive Order — the first ever to establish a comprehensive policy to improve resilience to EMPs — is one more example of how the Administration is keeping its promise to always be vigilant against present dangers and future threats,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

National security adviser John Bolton is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the order, which calls on agencies to identify critical infrastructure and establish ways to protect them from EMPs or help them quickly recover from potential EMP strikes.