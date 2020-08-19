‘HUGE UNFORCED ERROR’: DNC Blasted For Having Bill Clinton Speak In Post ‘MeToo’ Era

The Democratic National Convention was slammed Tuesday for having former President Bill Clinton speak in the post-MeToo era and just hours after photos surfaced of him receiving a massage from a victim of notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Multiple witnesses have come forward and alleged that they saw Clinton at Epstein’s “pedophile island,” which Clinton denies.

In his speech, Clinton attempted to lecture President Donald Trump about his conduct in the Oval Office, despite Clinton having his own sordid history there.

Numerous political commentators and journalists expressed disgust with the Democratic Party for the decision to have Clinton speak at the event.

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski tweeted: “How is Bill Clinton still getting prime time speaking spots post Me Too era?”

CNN host S.E. Cupp tweeted: “Bill Clinton is just a huge unforced error. Totally unnecessary and a very bad look in 2020.” – READ MORE

