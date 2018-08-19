105-year-old Navy veteran finally gets his college diploma from San Diego State University after 83 years

A 105-year-old man waited a while – 83 years to be exact – to receive his diploma from San Diego State University, proving he is a college graduate.

Bill Vogt, 105, received the diploma on Thursday in a small ceremony on the school’s campus. San Diego State University President Adela de la Torre handed Vogt his long-awaited diploma, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“I hope I haven’t been a disgrace to the school,” Vogt told the president.

“Not at all,” she replied.

School officials believed Vogt is the oldest alumni and the only one alive from when the institution was a teachers’ college. Vogt started classes in 1931 and commuted to school. He studied business, but it was called “commerce” at the time. – READ MORE