Chicago looting triggers over 100 arrests, 13 officers hurt as mayor warns criminals: ‘We are coming for you’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot slammed looters and rioters who descended upon the downtown area early Monday morning, calling the overnight events “an assault on our city” and telling criminals, “We are coming for you.”

Police said more than 100 people were arrested and at least 13 officers were hurt over the course of the events.

“We are waking up in shock this morning,” Lightfoot said. “These individuals engaged in what can only be described as brazen and extensive criminal looting and destruction. And to be clear, this had nothing to do with legitimate, protected First Amendment expression.”

“We are not going to let our city be taken over by criminals and vigilantes,” the mayor later added.

“Car caravans” of looters made their way into Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, Gold Coast and Irving North neighborhoods and neighboring commercial districts overnight, which officials believe was spurred by a police-involved shooting in Englewood earlier in the day, said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

At the scene of the South Side shooting, “tempers flared fueled by misinformation as the afternoon turned into the evening,” Brown said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --