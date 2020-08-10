Lance Armstrong’s Bike Shop Cancels Police Contract, Still Expect Cops to Protect from Threats

Last week, the Austin, Texas, bicycle shop founded by cycling star Lance Armstrong announced it was ending its contract with the Austin Police Department. However, since that announcement, the shop made it clear they still expect the police to protect them.

Wednesday, the Austin-based store announced that it was canceling its five-year contract with the Austin Police Department, worth nearly $350,000, and would not be renewing it, the Star-Telegram reported.

But even as the shop canceled its association with the police, it insisted that the police should continue to protect them from threats.

“We are not anti-police,” they exclaimed after saying the police are on the “wrong side of history.” The statement continued, saying, “We do believe our local police force will protect us from the very threats we are receiving right now.”

The management added that they had discussed the idea with employees, then insisted that refusal to work with the police is the “best” way “do our part to keep our customers safe and this city moving in the right direction.” – READ MORE

