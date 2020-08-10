Nearly 20,000 fake US driver’s licenses from China and other countries seized at Chicago airport

Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 20,000 counterfeit U.S. driver’s licenses at Chicago’s O’Hare airport this year. The shipment of fake driver’s licenses were sent to the United States and originated from China and other countries, according to the report from WNYW-TV.

Within the first six months of this year, CBP reportedly seized 19,888 counterfeit driver’s licenses and other fake documents in 1,513 shipments at O’Hare International Airport alone. Federal customs officials say the shipments arrived mostly from China and Hong Kong, but there were some shipments from South Korea and Britain.

#CBP officers @DFWairport intercepted nearly 900 counterfeit driver’s licenses over the last 6 months. These fake IDs were ordered online & found in packages arriving from abroad. To learn more, click here https://t.co/ivBfTV2GII #CounterfeitDLs pic.twitter.com/idx1FgFUjj — Director of Field Operations Jud Murdock (@DFOHouston) April 28, 2020

CBP said most of the counterfeit driver’s licenses were for college-age students. Many had the same photo but with different names.

Ralph Piccirilli, CBP’s acting area port director in Chicago, said the IDs were “very realistic.” CBP noted the barcodes on fake Michigan driver’s licenses actually worked.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport also intercepted fake driver’s licenses arriving through international cargo. – READ MORE

