Rep. Sean Duffy announces he will resign, citing baby’s heart condition

Wisconsin GOP Rep. Sean Duffy on Monday abruptly announced plans to resign from Congress, saying his family recently learned that his soon-to-be born child has a serious heart condition.

Duffy, who is married to Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, is the father of eight children, with another due in October.

Announcing his decision to step down on Sept. 23, Duffy wrote on Facebook, “After eight and a half years, the time has come for me to focus more on the reason we fight these battles – family.”

"As you all know, raising a family is hard work," he said. "It's especially true for one as large and busy as mine. Being away from home in Washington four days a week is challenging and, for that reason, I have always been open to signs from God when it comes to balancing my desire to serve both my family and my country."