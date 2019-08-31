‘Uncaring’ 911 dispatcher lectures drowning woman moments before she died

Police released disturbing audio of an Arkansas woman who called for help in the final moments of her life, drowning in her car, only to be met with mockery and disdain by the dispatcher.

Debbie Stevens, 47, was on her regular paper route in Fort Smith Saturday, Aug. 24 when a flash flood swept up her car. Panicking, she dialed 911.

“Please help me, I don’t want to die!”, Stevens begs on the call that lasted 22 minutes. “I can’t swim! I’m scared! I’m going to drown!”

The dispatcher, Donna Reneau, who was working her final shift after giving her notice two weeks earlier according to the Fort Smith Police Department, replied flippantly telling her authorities will get there when they get there and that she’s not going to die, at one point telling her to “shut up.”

As the water slowly filled Stevens’ SUV, she responded: “I’m scared. I’ve never had anything happen to me like this before.”

Stevens pleaded for help and prayer but received a lecture: “Well this will teach you, next time don’t drive in the water,” Reneau responds. “I don’t see how you didn’t see it, you had to go right over it, so.” – READ MORE