Mike Pence: Freedom, Not Socialism, ‘Ended Slavery, Won Two World Wars’ (VIDEO)

Vice President Mike Pence Charged Thousands Gathered At The Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) Friday To Take The Pro-freedom, Anti-socialism Message Throughout America As We Head Into 2020.

“Under the guise of Medicare for All and a Green New Deal, Democrats are embracing the same tired economic theories that have impoverished nations and stifled the liberties of millions over the past century,” said Pence. “That system is socialism”:

Democrat 2020 candidates are offering “just the same old, same old: more taxes, more spending, more government, less freedom,” the vice president explained.

“The moment America becomes a socialist country is the moment America ceases to be America,” said Pence. “As President Trump said 24 days ago, so we must say with one voice, ‘America will never be a socialist country.’”

The crowd broke out in chants of “USA! USA!”

“We know where socialism leads. You want socialism, just look at Venezuela,” said Pence. “Venezuela was once one of the richest and most vibrant democracies in the Western Hemisphere, but under Maduro’s socialist rule, it has become one of the poorest and most despotic.” – READ MORE