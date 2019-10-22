Cher: Nancy Pelosi Should Be President, Not That ‘Whore’ Trump

Left-wing pop icon Cher lobbed slurs at President Donald Trump on Monday and declared her desire to see House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as president.

“U.S. discussing proposal to leave troops around Syria’s oil fields,” read the Washington Post headline that Cher tweeted, to which she responded: ” CANT PROTECT PPL, BUT WE CAN PROTECT OIL.”

“Trump MAKES MERCENARIES OUT OF BRAVE SOLDIERS FOR OIL. Trumps a whore.Nancy Could Kick His Mammoth ass & Should Be PRES,” the septuagenarian singer said.

Indeed, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said Monday that Pentagon officials are weighing a plan to keep a “residual force” of U.S. troops around oil fields in Syria. – READ MORE