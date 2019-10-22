Study: Latino-Owned Businesses Growing at Record Pace in Trump Economy

Latino-owned businesses are experiencing significant growth thanks to a strong economy, a Biz2Credit study found.

Rohit Arora, Biz2Credit’s CEO, said Latino business owners are enjoying a 46 percent jump in revenue this year, which will bolster the nation’s thriving economy.

Arora commented: Latino-owned businesses have grown 31.6% since 2012, and our research finds that revenues of Latino-owned companies jumped 23% from 2017-18. Cost management is a challenge for young and growing firms, which can factor into the dip in credit scores. Latino businesses are thriving and expanding, and they help contribute to the overall strength of the U.S. economy.

In May, Alfredo Ortiz of the Job Creators Network said that although Democrats claimed the Trump economy was no help to the Hispanic community, the facts revealed the opposite.

Ortiz wrote: The fact is that Hispanics are flourishing in the Trump economy. Democrats asserting the contrary is a mere partisan talking point to try to deny Trump the Hispanic support he has earned and which may decide the presidential election outcome next year. Expect Democrats to increase their identity politics attacks in an effort to skew Latinos against Republicans over the next year and a half. – READ MORE