WATCH: Trump Unloads On Romney For Basically Being Worse Than A Democrat

President Donald Trump slammed Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney on Monday while talking to the press about the Democrat party, saying that the Democrats “don’t have people like” Romney who go against the party.

“You said that Republicans need to get tougher and fight,” a reporter said to Trump. “What are you talking about, Mr. President?”

“Well, I think the Democrats fight dirty. I think the Democrats are lousy politicians with lousy policy,” Trump responded. “They want open borders. They don’t care about crime. They want sanctuary cities. They don’t care about drugs. They don’t care about almost anything. They don’t care about USMCA.”

"I think they're lousy politicians. But two things they have: They're vicious and they stick together," Trump continued. "They don't have Mitt Romney in their midst. They don't have people like that. They stick together. You never see them break off. You never see somebody go out and [do their own thing]."