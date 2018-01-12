True Pundit

Chelsea Handler slammed for homophobic anti-Trump tweet questioning Lindsey Graham’s sexuality

Former comedian Chelsea Handler is getting roasted for a vulgar homophobic tweet she sent Wednesday night that implied Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is a closeted gay man who is sucking up to President Trump instead of coming out.

On Tuesday, Trump allowed cameras into a lengthy bipartisan immigration meeting with lawmakers. The former Netflix talk show host-turned-self-described activist apparently didn’t like what she heard from Graham, R-S.C., who participated in the meeting, and voiced her opinion to her more than 8 million followers.

“Holy, f–k f–k. I just [saw] the video of trumps bipartisan ‘meeting’ yesterday,” Handler tweeted. “Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of d–k sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?”

The tweet had not been deleted at the time this article was published, and had racked up more than 20,000 likes. But the vile homophobic remark immediately resulted in criticism, with many followers asking if Handler was drunk. “Drunk tweeting again, Chelsea..? And it’s only Wednesday,” one response saidREAD MORE

From regularly trashing Trump, to mocking his family — including 11-year-old son Barron — to ridiculing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s appearance, nothing appears out of bounds for Handler.

A five-year-old tweet from Trump to Handler might have been the catalyst for Handler’s seeming rage against Trump:

President's 5-Year-Old Tweet Might Be the Real Reason Chelsea Handler Mercilessly Trashes Trump
"...your rather 'gross' show..."
