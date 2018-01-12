Seinfield Takes Family to Vacation in Israel, Learns How to Fight Terrorists

Jerry Seinfield may have had some dealings with the “Soup Nazi” on his show, but if he ever has any dealings with terrorists, they might not think it’s quite as funny.

He’s now got some education in it, thanks to a recent trip to Caliber 3, a counter-terrorism training camp in Israel.

According to the Jerusalem Post, “Seinfeld spent about 10 days in the country with his family last week, which included two stand-up shows at Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv on December 30. One stop during his time here, it was revealed on Sunday, was at Caliber 3, a counter-terrorism and security training academy in Efrat, in Gush Etzion.”

Caliber 3, according to its website, was founded in 2003 and provides “top security solutions, high threat protection, intelligence operations and tactical training to military, law enforcement, government agencies and commercial clients around the globe.”

While the camp might be geared for professionals, it also allows tourists to take part in its training with simulations of suicide bombings and other terrorist attacks. Training exercises include Krav Maga, a form of fighting developed by the Israeli military that combines elements of boxing and wrestling as well as Asian martial arts.

In a deleted post on Facebook, Caliber 3 announced the arrival of the Seinfeld family. “Finally we are allowed to tell you!” Caliber 3 wrote. “Jerry Seinfeld and his family were in Caliber 3. During their visit to Israel last week, they came to us for a special and exciting activity with displays of combat, Krav Maga, assault dogs and lots of Zionism. It was great.” – READ MORE

John O’Hurley has learned to keep his political views to himself.

The actor, best known as Elaine Benes’ eccentric boss J. Peterman on “Seinfeld,” is part of a small group of Hollywood stars who supported President Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

“Every time I have mentioned that I supported Trump in this election, people get vicariously angry at me, and they don’t believe that it’s possible that someone might think differently than they do,” O’Hurley told Fox & Friends Thursday.

“There is a band of conservatism in Hollywood but it leans so much to one side that it doesn’t allow for free discussion,” he said.

The “Swing Away” star added he doesn’t understand why his fellow actors believe they set the standard of morality. – READ MORE