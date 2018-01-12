Sessions announces Hezbollah financing, narcoterror team after bombshell report

The Department of Justice announced Thursday that it is creating a task force to take a fresh look at drug-trafficking and money-laundering operations linked to Hezbollah after an investigative report last month claimed that the Obama administration turned a blind eye to such activities to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.

The task force, dubbed the Hezbollah Financing and Narcoterrorism Team (HFNT), will begin its work by reviewing investigations stemming from Project Cassandra, a campaign led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) targeting the Lebanese terror group’s actions.

According to a Politico report published last month, officials with the Obama Justice and Treasury Departments repeatedly delayed or rejected requests by Project Cassandra leaders to pursue significant investigations, prosecutors or sanctions.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered a review of Project Cassandra days after the Politico report was published. Justice Department officials told Fox News at the time that the review could lead to new prosecutions of people affiliated with Hezbollah. – READ MORE

One former Drug Enforcement Administration agent is describing the Obama administration’s alleged actions to protect Hezbollah as “very strange.”

Derek Maltz, who was quoted in Politico’s bombshell report suggesting former President Barack Obama interfered with a DEA probe of Hezbollah in order to safeguard the Iran nuclear deal, discussed the matter Thursday with Shannon Bream of Fox News.

He told the anchor he found it “very, very odd” that used cars were being shipped to West Africa, and Hezbollah was pocketing upward of $200 million as it trafficked illegal drugs across the globe, yet there was no “unity of effort” in the government to stop it – READ MORE