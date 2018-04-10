True Pundit

Politics

‘HOUSE NI**ER’: Dem legislator cited for ‘disorderly conduct’ after berating bank teller

A Wisconsin state senator was cited for disorderly conduct last week after the allegedly berated a black bank teller with racist language over a dispute about a check.

Lena Taylor, a black Democratic state senator representing Milwaukee, received a municipal citation for disorderly conduct on Friday from Milwaukee police who were at the Wells Fargo Bank on W. Wisconsin Ave. on an unrelated call, WISN reports.

Taylor allegedly got into a dispute with a teller who refused to cash an $831 check for esteemed lawmaker because she did not have enough funds in her account to cover it.

Witnesses allege Taylor called the teller a “house ni**er” for following the bank’s policies. – READ MORE

