    CHELSEA HANDLER CHOOSES ‘NATIONAL COMING OUT DAY’ TO IMPLY THAT LINDSEY GRAHAM IS ‘CLOSETED’

    Comedian Chelsea Handler used the occasion of “National Coming Out Day” on Thursday to imply that South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is a closeted homosexual.

    Graham has become a conservative hero of late, particularly after his impassioned and staunch defense of Trump Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, but the South Carolina senator's notoriety has also made him a target of the left.

     

    'Isn't this homophobic?'

