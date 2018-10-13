    True Pundit

    Politics

    Bill Kristol mocks Melania Trump’s claims of being bullied: ‘Cry me a river’

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Melania Trump made the comment in an interview with ABC News during her first solo trip in Africa.

    “I could say that I’m the most bullied person in the world,” she said. “One of them — if you really see what people are saying about me.”

    She continued by saying her experience with bullying is in part what motivated her to start her “Be Best” campaign against cyberbullying.- READ MORE

     

    Bill Kristol mocks Melania Trump’s claims of being bullied: ‘Cry me a river’
    Bill Kristol mocks Melania Trump’s claims of being bullied: ‘Cry me a river’

    Conservative commentator and outspoken “Never Trump” critic Bill Kristol mocked first lady Melania Trump for claiming she is

    TheHill TheHill
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: