Cornyn: ‘All the money in the world’ won’t help O’Rourke win Texas

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) on Friday brushed off a record-breaking fundraising haul from Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D), saying it won’t be enough for the Democratic challenger to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

O’Rourke’s campaign announced Friday that he raised more than $38 million during the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30. Cruz, who is seeking a second Senate term, brought in $12 million during the same three-month period.

Cornyn — who has at times had a strained relationship with Cruz but is supporting his campaign — acknowledged that O’Rourke raised “a lot of money,” but he predicted Cruz will still win when voters head to the polls on Nov. 6.

“I think all the money in the world is not going to help Beto at this point because I think he is self-identified as a national Democrat, which means he’s way too liberal to get elected in Texas,” Cornyn told reporters. – READ MORE