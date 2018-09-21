Chelsea Handler Alleges Clarence Thomas Is a ‘Known Sexual Predator’

Failed Netflix Talk Show Host And Daily Twitter Warrior Chelsea Handler Jumped Into The Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation Raucous With A Tweet Apparently Accusing Justice Clarence Thomas Of Being A “known Sexual Predator.”

Handler took to her Twitter account to insist that the nation does not need another “sexual predator” on the court and that Republicans “have no regard” for women.

One known sexual predator on the Supreme Court isn’t enough for Republicans. They want two. The president bragging about sexual assault isn’t an issue for them either. They have no regard for women. No regard for their daughters or wives. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 20, 2018

“One known sexual predator on the Supreme Court isn’t enough for Republicans,” Handler tweeted on Thursday. “They want two. The president bragging about sexual assault isn’t an issue for them either. They have no regard for women. No regard for their daughters or wives.” – READ MORE

Matthew Dowd, The Chief Political Analyst For Abc News, Smeared Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas With A “sexual Predator” Allegation On Monday.

Doing his part to derail Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Dowd tweeted that America already has one “sexual predator” on the Supreme Court — meaning Thomas.

“It was despicable and outrageous what happened to Anita Hill more than 25 years ago, and a sexual predator was given a lifetime seat on the SC,” Dowd wrote. “Let’s hope history doesn’t repeat itself in 2018.”

It was despicable and outrageous what happened to Anita Hill more than 25 years ago, and a sexual predator was given a lifetime seat on the SC. Let’s hope history doesn’t repeat itself in 2018. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) September 17, 2018

After five decades of public service, only one accuser has every come forward against Thomas, and that was Anita Hill, whose unproven allegations involved only harassment — nothing reaching the level of a sexual predator. – READ MORE